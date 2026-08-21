'Put Some Dollar Price Tag...': Viral X Post Sparks Concern Over Alleged Misuse Of Wheelchair Service By Indian Flyers At Airport

Viral ohoto shows Alleged Wheelchair Misuse | X

A photo has gone viral on X, showing a long stretch of Indian passengers seated in wheelchairs, allegedly misusing the wheelchair facility at an airport. The undated picture from an international airport has sparked a debate among netizens. The picture has raised concerns that the alleged misuse could cost those who genuinely need the assistance.

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Netizens react

Reacting to the viral post, a user suggested, "Put a 50 rupees charge, they'll happily walk."

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Another user, justifying the passengers, wrote, "Airport signage and navigation can be confusing at many airports, and communicating with staff for guidance can also be challenging. I think some passengers book wheelchair assistance simply to ensure they can navigate the airport smoothly and get to their flight on time."

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"They all can walk trust me," a third user wrote.

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"Just put some dollar price tag….they will all happily walk," another user wrote.

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The post has garnered more than 3 million views on X in just a few hours of posting.

Earlier in November 2025, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had also reacted to a similar viral video.

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She wrote, "They should charge an additional ₹5000 per airport n then they will see how many genuine passengers there are!"