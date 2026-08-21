'Put Some Dollar Price Tag...': Viral X Post Sparks Concern Over Alleged Misuse Of Wheelchair Service By Indian Flyers At Airport

A photo has gone viral on X, showing a long stretch of Indian passengers seated in wheelchairs, allegedly misusing the wheelchair facility at an airport. The undated picture from an international airport has sparked a debate among netizens. The picture has raised concerns that the alleged misuse could cost those who genuinely need the assistance.
Netizens react
Reacting to the viral post, a user suggested, "Put a 50 rupees charge, they'll happily walk."
Another user, justifying the passengers, wrote, "Airport signage and navigation can be confusing at many airports, and communicating with staff for guidance can also be challenging. I think some passengers book wheelchair assistance simply to ensure they can navigate the airport smoothly and get to their flight on time."
"They all can walk trust me," a third user wrote.
"Just put some dollar price tag….they will all happily walk," another user wrote.
The post has garnered more than 3 million views on X in just a few hours of posting.
Earlier in November 2025, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had also reacted to a similar viral video.
She wrote, "They should charge an additional ₹5000 per airport n then they will see how many genuine passengers there are!"