On Union Budget day 2022, netizens flood with memes: Check here

As Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 today, Twitter was trending with several hashtags related to the happening.

Netizens who were tuned in to the live session of the Union Budget, kept buzzing on the internet with highlights from the announcement and hilarious memes from the say. #Budget2022 and #IncomeTax were the top trends on Twitter.

Take a look at a few memes that came in during and after the announcement of Union Budget 2022, most tweets were targeted today's the unchanged pattern in the Income Tax and the impact of mentioned factors on Middle class people.

Nirmal ji with honorable PM, discussing the proposal of 30% tax on crypto gains. #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/w8ejUgsVBp — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🚜🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) February 1, 2022

Salaried Class to Nirmalaji, waiting for income tax slabs. #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/9498x6GKN4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 03:02 PM IST