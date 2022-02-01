e-Paper Get App

Budget 2022: Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%, says FM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2022: Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 03:02 PM IST

On Union Budget day 2022, netizens flood with memes: Check here

Swarna Srikanth
As Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 today, Twitter was trending with several hashtags related to the happening.

Netizens who were tuned in to the live session of the Union Budget, kept buzzing on the internet with highlights from the announcement and hilarious memes from the say. #Budget2022 and #IncomeTax were the top trends on Twitter.

Take a look at a few memes that came in during and after the announcement of Union Budget 2022, most tweets were targeted today's the unchanged pattern in the Income Tax and the impact of mentioned factors on Middle class people.

Check here:

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 03:02 PM IST
