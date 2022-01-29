e-Paper Get App

Saturday, January 29, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

Twitterati reacts to illegal snooping via Israeli spyware Pegasus, share hilarious memes

FPJ Web Desk
The Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the "centerpieces" of a roughly USD 2 billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017, according to a report in The New York Times.

A massive controversy erupted last year when the NSO Group hit the headlines with the alleged use of its Pegasus software by some governments to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and others in a number of countries, including India, triggered concerns over issues relating to privacy.

Twitterati didn't stay calm, they took to express their fury via sharing memes and cartoon caricatures. Take a look at how netizens reacted, right here:

Saturday, January 29, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
