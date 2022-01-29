Twitterati reacts to illegal snooping via Israeli spyware Pegasus, share hilarious memes

The Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the "centerpieces" of a roughly USD 2 billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017, according to a report in The New York Times.

A massive controversy erupted last year when the NSO Group hit the headlines with the alleged use of its Pegasus software by some governments to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and others in a number of countries, including India, triggered concerns over issues relating to privacy.

Twitterati didn't stay calm, they took to express their fury via sharing memes and cartoon caricatures. Take a look at how netizens reacted, right here:

Let us know! 👂

— HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi Govt trying to hide from #Pegasus issues. pic.twitter.com/E4teW3HhIy — Baba MaChuvera 💫 (@indian_armada) January 29, 2022

Pegasus purchase discussion pic.twitter.com/oT4j0PBP6s — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) January 29, 2022

Snooping is our internal matter #pegasus pic.twitter.com/AzXY7zVB7F — Ex Bhakt ➐ (@exbhakt_) January 29, 2022

𝐒𝐡𝐡𝐡𝐡....𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮.#Pegasus, has been sold to India, The New York Times reported on Friday in an investigation report titled "The Battle for the World’s Most Powerful Cyberweapon". #PegasusProject #PegasusSpyware pic.twitter.com/HnvQKvN0Qg — তন্ময় l Tanmoy l تانماي l (@tanmoyofc) January 29, 2022

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 04:54 PM IST