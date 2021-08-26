On #InternationalDogDay, netizens flood Twitter with pictures & videos of their furry friends

As a wise person once said, "dogs are miracles with paws."

One of the greatest joys that a human can feel in this otherwise cruel world is when your dog, jumping about enthusiastically and wagging its tail, greets you when you come home after a long, hard day at work.

Dogs, the animals who shower us with unconditional love and affection, are indeed men's best friends. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, our furry friends stood by us during some of our worst moments.

Today, people across the globe are observing International Dog Day in order to express love for the beautiful creatures that are dogs. This day is celebrated on August 26, every year since 2004.

This day promotes the idea of adopting dogs and giving them a safe haven instead of buying them. On this day, we raise awareness amongst humans about the need of providing rescue dogs with a safe and loving environment.

While we cannot go out on the streets due to the omnipresent coronavirus, we can celebrate at home and on social media. People across the globe are taking to different social media websites to share pictures and videos of their pet dogs.

These pictures will definitely brighten your day. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:00 PM IST