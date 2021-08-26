'Statue of dictionary': Picture of Shashi Tharoor ritually smashing coconut generates meme fest on Twitter

On Twitter, one does not need a reason to make memes, one needs a template. Recently, Twitterati have found one such meme template in Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's picture.
On the occasion of Onam, Tharoor shared a few pictures on Twitter of himself celebrating the festival. One photo amongst those was him smashing a coconut (a ritual).
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "And then offered a “Niramala” at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut & prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). #Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times."
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
The picture soon went viral as people used it to make memes by positioning a coconut-smashing Tharoor in various places.
It seems that the politician himself loved those memes.
A Twitter user shared one such meme where Tharoor can be seen smashing a coconut on the oponent's head in a wrestling ring.
Sharing the meme, they wrote, "Credits to the editor for showing @ShashiTharoor a powerful muscular man."
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Responding to the above tweet, Tharoor wrote, "There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny."
He also shared a few of his favourite memes.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Here are few more memes. Have a look.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)