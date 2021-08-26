e-Paper Get App

Thursday,August 26, 2021

'Statue of dictionary': Picture of Shashi Tharoor ritually smashing coconut generates meme fest on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor | Twitter

On Twitter, one does not need a reason to make memes, one needs a template. Recently, Twitterati have found one such meme template in Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's picture.

On the occasion of Onam, Tharoor shared a few pictures on Twitter of himself celebrating the festival. One photo amongst those was him smashing a coconut (a ritual).

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "And then offered a “Niramala” at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut & prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). #Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times."

The picture soon went viral as people used it to make memes by positioning a coconut-smashing Tharoor in various places.

It seems that the politician himself loved those memes.

A Twitter user shared one such meme where Tharoor can be seen smashing a coconut on the oponent's head in a wrestling ring.

Sharing the meme, they wrote, "Credits to the editor for showing @ShashiTharoor a powerful muscular man."

Responding to the above tweet, Tharoor wrote, "There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny."

He also shared a few of his favourite memes.

Here are few more memes. Have a look.

Thursday,August 26, 2021
