On Camera: Greater Noida woman thrashed by neighbours for feeding puppies; 2 arrested

When a woman from Gautam Buddh Nagar took to feed a dog's newly born puppies, some neighbours not only condemned the act verbally but also involved in entering her house to beat her for what she had done.

A video doing the rounds on the internet tries to capture the incident from the night when the animal feeder was attacked by a father-son duo from the residential premises. Allegedly, the duo from the neighbouring house entered into the woman's residence to beat her for feeding the puppies.

The matter took place on Saturday night at around 9 pm in Greater Noida Beta 2. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Kamini Saxena.

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना बीटा-2 पुलिस द्वारा पीड़िता का मेडिकल परिक्षण कराया गया है, 02 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है अग्रिम आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 5, 2023

After the video went viral, the police took note of the incident and arrested two persons, one being identified as Kanta Prasad, after an investigation for allegedly beating the animal feeder. Reportedly, no written police complaint was made by either individuals, and it has been noted that two parties have settled the issue by themselves without any further aggravation.