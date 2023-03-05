e-Paper Get App
HomeViralOn Camera: Greater Noida woman thrashed by neighbours for feeding puppies; 2 arrested

On Camera: Greater Noida woman thrashed by neighbours for feeding puppies; 2 arrested

A father-son duo attacked the animal feeder.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

When a woman from Gautam Buddh Nagar took to feed a dog's newly born puppies, some neighbours not only condemned the act verbally but also involved in entering her house to beat her for what she had done.

A video doing the rounds on the internet tries to capture the incident from the night when the animal feeder was attacked by a father-son duo from the residential premises. Allegedly, the duo from the neighbouring house entered into the woman's residence to beat her for feeding the puppies.

The matter took place on Saturday night at around 9 pm in Greater Noida Beta 2. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Kamini Saxena.

Watch video:

Read Also
Delhi Shocker! Another man caught raping a female dog, mother claims he’s a paedophile as well;...
article-image

After the video went viral, the police took note of the incident and arrested two persons, one being identified as Kanta Prasad, after an investigation for allegedly beating the animal feeder. Reportedly, no written police complaint was made by either individuals, and it has been noted that two parties have settled the issue by themselves without any further aggravation.

Read Also
Chandigarh Shocker! Woman feeding stray dogs run over by car, watch video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Freshers Party at a college in Mohali took violent turn, student attacked with sharp edge weapon

Freshers Party at a college in Mohali took violent turn, student attacked with sharp edge weapon

On Camera: Greater Noida woman thrashed by neighbours for feeding puppies; 2 arrested

On Camera: Greater Noida woman thrashed by neighbours for feeding puppies; 2 arrested

Greater Noida: Showing no regard for fire safety norms, 7 men brazenly smoke inside residential...

Greater Noida: Showing no regard for fire safety norms, 7 men brazenly smoke inside residential...

Netizens applaud Jio Cinemas streaming for top-notch camera angles during WPL 2023; viral tweets

Netizens applaud Jio Cinemas streaming for top-notch camera angles during WPL 2023; viral tweets

Maharashtra: Father goes to exam hall to hand over chit to son in Jalgaon, beaten up by cops (watch)

Maharashtra: Father goes to exam hall to hand over chit to son in Jalgaon, beaten up by cops (watch)