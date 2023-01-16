Chandigarh Shocker! Girl feeding stray dogs run over by car, watch video |

Chandigarh: In a shocking video that emerged on Twitter, a 25-year-old woman was hit by a speeding car while she was feeding a stray dog near her house. The incident took place on Saturday night.

चंडीगढ़ में एक डॉग लवर बेज़ुबान पशुओं को खाना खिला रही थी तभी Wrong Side से आ रही एक तेज़ रफ़्तार गाड़ी ने उसे टक्कर मारी। लड़की का इलाज चल रहा है। बच्ची नेक काम कर रही थी, भगवान से उसके लिए प्रार्थना करती हूँ। क्या वो गाड़ी वाला नशे में था ? @DgpChdPolice सख़्त कार्यवाही कीजिए pic.twitter.com/KWQASY9FqZ — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 16, 2023

DCW chief demands strict action

In the video posted by DCW chief Swati Maliwal on her Twitter account, a woman is seen feeding a stray dog by the side of a road. After some time a car came speeding her way and hit her. As soon as the car hits her, the woman can be seen lying on the road while the driver fled away from the scene.

Taking the video on Twitter and tagging Chandigrah's DGP on her post, Maliwal said, "In Chandigarh, a dog lover was feeding animals when a speeding vehicle coming from the wrong side hit her. The girl is undergoing treatment. The girl was doing a good deed, I pray to God for her. Was the driver of the car drunk? @DgpChdPolice take strict action."

Woman used to feed stray dogs everyday

According to a report in NDTV, the woman was identified as Tejaswita. She completed her graduation in Architecture and is preparing for civil service entrance exams. Her family said that she and her mother Manjider Kaur were feeding stray dogs near their house when the horrific incident took place.

After the accident, Tejaswita's mother was completely shocked seeing her lying in a pool of blood. She also said that no one on the road stopped by and helped them. Eventually she called her home and also the police.

Admitted to hopsital and is recovering after sustaining head injuries

Tejaswita was immediately admitted to a hospital where she is recovering in stable condition after sustaining injuries to her head. Her father also informed that she and mother used to go for feeding stray dogs everyday.

