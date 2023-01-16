e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: 3 men loot ₹ 40,000 at gunpoint from medical shop owner in Punjab's Faridkot

The CCTV visuals confirmed by local police show the complete act of theft where three men hold a shop owner at gunpoint and loot him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Punjab: In a shocking incident caught on a CCTV camera, three men looted a sum of around Rs 40,000 from a medical shop owner at gunpoint on Sunday. The incident took place in Punjab's Faridkot.

The CCTV visuals confirmed by local police show the complete act of theft.

Man threatens shop owner with gun

In the video, one can see a few men standing near the counter of a medical shop. The medical shop owner is seated and they seem to have a conversation. Suddenly one of the miscreants holds the person seating beside the shop owner.

On the other side, one of them got out a gun and pointed it at the shop owner and the other one is seen looting the money from the desk beside. Later then the man with money is seen going out of the shop while the man with gun is seen having it pointed towards the owner in a threatening manner.

A police investigation has been initiated in the matter. The details on theft or the people in the footage are yet unknown.

More details are awaited in the case.

