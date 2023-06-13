On Camera: Trans-Influencer Goes Topless At White House's Pride Month Celebration

Transgender influencer Rose Montoya sparked discussion online on Monday, June 12 after posting a video going topless at the White House’s Pride Month celebration.

A TikTok video showed the influencer meeting First Lady Jill Biden and later shaking hands with President Joe Biden, while gleefully sharing a pro-transgender message to the camera. “Trans rights are human rights!” Montoya said to the camera.

The video also, shows a transgender going topless at White House's Pride Month Celebration.

Successive clips show Montoya making a series of suggestive poses in front of the White House. The video was met with sharp criticism from conservatives online. “GRAPHIC: Trans TikTok ‘influencer’ Rose Montoya, posed topless at Biden’s White House Pride celebration. Next to him is a biological female, also topless, who had her breasts surgically removed,” Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk tweeted.

“The adults are back in charge! This is a GOP campaign ad for the Fall of 2024. If you think this is going to play well in Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa, you are delusional,” National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker tweeted.

Biden hosted a Pride Month celebration on the White House lawn on Saturday, June 10. The event was intended to show solidarity with gay and transgender people, who the White House alleges are under attack from conservative state legislatures.

