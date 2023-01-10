e-Paper Get App
HomeViralSurat: Young girl gets stitches on cheek after brutal dog attack, chilling video surfaces

Surat: Young girl gets stitches on cheek after brutal dog attack, chilling video surfaces

The video showing a girl child struggling in pain due to the dog bite and later being saved by a woman, reportedly her mother, has surfaced on social media

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
SURAT DOG ATTACK VIDEO | Twitter
Follow us on

Surat: A girl suffered severe injuries and had to undergo a surgery after she was bitten by a rabid dog while playing in front of her house in Surat. A CCTV footage of the incident surfaced in social media on Monday. Media reports brought to notice that she was rescued from the incident by her mother. Video below:

Read Also
UP: 40-year-old woman out for evening walk attacked by 6 stray dogs in Lucknow
article-image

Health of the victim who was attacked by the rabid dog

Victim Ravi's aunt Megha told the media that the girl was playing in the front of the house in Fulpada area on Saturday evening, when the rabid dog caught her cheek and bit her. She had to undergo minor surgery and also got stitches on her cheek.

Kinjalben, who rescued Ravi from the rabid dog, said that she was playing with her children. Other children had gone ahead, and Ravi was left behind, when the dog bit her.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Indian-origin man collapses while playing badminton in Muscat, dies of heart attack;...
article-image

Daily 30 to 35 stray dogs are caught, says SMC

Only after the CCTV footage surfaced on Monday and locals complained to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), the team swung into action. SMC officer Rajesh Ghelani said that the team had caught three to four dogs from the Fulpada area. He even claimed that daily 30 to 35 stray dogs are being caught by the SMC team. In the last year, 7521 dogs were caught of which 6530 were sterilised.

Read Also
Uttarakhand: Pitbull dog attacks nine-year-old, injures the kid
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Surat: Young girl gets stitches on cheek after brutal dog attack, chilling video surfaces

Surat: Young girl gets stitches on cheek after brutal dog attack, chilling video surfaces

'Khaana mangoge, langar denge': Sikh man's version of the Blinkit-Zomato billboard trend goes viral

'Khaana mangoge, langar denge': Sikh man's version of the Blinkit-Zomato billboard trend goes viral

WATCH: Passenger from Bangkok flight caught smuggling USD 40,000 cash in gutka packets at Kolkata...

WATCH: Passenger from Bangkok flight caught smuggling USD 40,000 cash in gutka packets at Kolkata...

WATCH: Rohit Sharma meets young fan at Guwahati stadium, emotional video goes viral

WATCH: Rohit Sharma meets young fan at Guwahati stadium, emotional video goes viral

ON CAMERA: Indian-origin man collapses while playing badminton in Muscat, dies of heart attack;...

ON CAMERA: Indian-origin man collapses while playing badminton in Muscat, dies of heart attack;...