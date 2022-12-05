e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand: Pitbull dog attacks nine-year-old, injures the kid

Uttarakhand: Pitbull dog attacks nine-year-old, injures the kid

A nine-year-old was injured after being attacked by a pitbull on Monday. The incident took place in the Kanhal area of Haridwar.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google
Follow us on

Uttarkhand: A nine-year-old was injured after being attacked by a pitbull on Monday. The incident took place in the Kanhal area of Haridwar.

'Victim's father has given a complaint & based on that case has been registered under IPC section 289 against the owner of the dog, identified as Shubham,' says CO Police, Haridwar City.

Similar incident took place in October

Pitbull attacks in India have also taken place earlier. A similar incident happened in Haryana's Rewari where a woman and her two children were attacked by their pit bull dog in Baliar Khurd village.

The woman, who was admitted to a hospital, received 50 stitches on her leg, hand and head, said her family. The children faced minor injuries and were discharged the same day.

Although the intensity of the attack can be measured from the statement of the victim's husband and former sarpanch of the village, Suraj, who said that even after hitting the dog with sticks several times, it did not stop.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Purpose of charity must not be conversion', SC on plea against forced conversion

'Purpose of charity must not be conversion', SC on plea against forced conversion

NEET SS counselling 2022: Round 1 choice filling begins today; know details here

NEET SS counselling 2022: Round 1 choice filling begins today; know details here

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra, accused of mowing down farmers, to face trial

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra, accused of mowing down farmers, to face trial

Uttarakhand: Pitbull dog attacks nine-year-old, injures the kid

Uttarakhand: Pitbull dog attacks nine-year-old, injures the kid

Gujarat Assembly polls Phase-2: 50.51 percent voter turnout till 3 pm

Gujarat Assembly polls Phase-2: 50.51 percent voter turnout till 3 pm