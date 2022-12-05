Uttarakhand: Pitbull dog attacks nine-year-old, injures the kid

Image credit: Google

Uttarkhand: A nine-year-old was injured after being attacked by a pitbull on Monday. The incident took place in the Kanhal area of Haridwar.

'Victim's father has given a complaint & based on that case has been registered under IPC section 289 against the owner of the dog, identified as Shubham,' says CO Police, Haridwar City.

Similar incident took place in October

Pitbull attacks in India have also taken place earlier. A similar incident happened in Haryana's Rewari where a woman and her two children were attacked by their pit bull dog in Baliar Khurd village.

The woman, who was admitted to a hospital, received 50 stitches on her leg, hand and head, said her family. The children faced minor injuries and were discharged the same day.

Although the intensity of the attack can be measured from the statement of the victim's husband and former sarpanch of the village, Suraj, who said that even after hitting the dog with sticks several times, it did not stop.