 On Camera: Restaurant Employee, Friends Thrash Owner Over Salary Dispute In Punjab's Jalandhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralOn Camera: Restaurant Employee, Friends Thrash Owner Over Salary Dispute In Punjab's Jalandhar

On Camera: Restaurant Employee, Friends Thrash Owner Over Salary Dispute In Punjab's Jalandhar

The CCTV camera in the premises recorded the incident and showed a man, purportedly the owner, being thrashed by a group of men along with damaging the service counter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

A fight broke out in a restaurant in Jalandhar, Punjab after the owner denied paying salary to an employee. The staff called his friends to the eatery to assault the owner. The CCTV camera in the premises recorded the incident and showed a man, purportedly the owner, being thrashed by a group of men along with damaging the service counter.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
'Sir jhoot mat bolo aap': Video of fight between passengers & GoAir staff goes viral allegedly after...
article-image

CCTV video goes viral

The incident took place on Tuesday (June 27) as per the timestamp on the CCTV camera recording. A Punjab-based journalist named Gagandeep Singh reported the fight on Twitter and shared visuals online. Taking to the social media platform, he tweeted, "CCTV Visauls from Jalandhar, where a fight broke out between the restaurant owner and an employee after the owner refused to pay the salary. The employee called his friends, and they assaulted the owner (sic)."

About the fight video from Punjab restaurant

In the video that has gone viral within minutes of surfacing on the internet, we can see a dramatic fight between the restaurant owner and four-five men over a salary dispute. The employee and his friends were caught on camera expressing their anger towards the owner by slapping and thrashing him after an initial verbal argument at the counter.

Visuals captured the owner screaming in pain as people hit him and left the premises messy. Not only was the man assaulted in rage but also the service desk was destroyed to pieces. The computer used for listing the order and billing was thrown down, followed by more ruckus and damage to the restaurant property.

It was learned that there was no police action taken so far in this regard. Further details awaited.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Staffers & Customers At Bandra's Escobar Pub Get Into A Fight, Trade Punches, Kicks;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Restaurant Employee, Friends Thrash Owner Over Salary Dispute In Punjab's Jalandhar

On Camera: Restaurant Employee, Friends Thrash Owner Over Salary Dispute In Punjab's Jalandhar

Craze For Cocktails Goes Wrong! Man Dies After Trying 12 Drinks At Jamaica Pool Bar

Craze For Cocktails Goes Wrong! Man Dies After Trying 12 Drinks At Jamaica Pool Bar

WATCH: 'Sacrificial' Buffalo In UP's Moradabad Goes Wild, People Run Helter-Skelter As Bovine...

WATCH: 'Sacrificial' Buffalo In UP's Moradabad Goes Wild, People Run Helter-Skelter As Bovine...

Bizarre! People In China Are EATING Street Food Made Out Of STONES

Bizarre! People In China Are EATING Street Food Made Out Of STONES

Passengers' Dodge Flying Chairs In US Cruise Ship Hit By Sudden Storm At Florida Coast, Video Goes...

Passengers' Dodge Flying Chairs In US Cruise Ship Hit By Sudden Storm At Florida Coast, Video Goes...