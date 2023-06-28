On Camera: Restaurant Employee, Friends Thrash Owner Over Salary Dispute In Punjab's Jalandhar

A fight broke out in a restaurant in Jalandhar, Punjab after the owner denied paying salary to an employee. The staff called his friends to the eatery to assault the owner. The CCTV camera in the premises recorded the incident and showed a man, purportedly the owner, being thrashed by a group of men along with damaging the service counter.

CCTV video goes viral

The incident took place on Tuesday (June 27) as per the timestamp on the CCTV camera recording. A Punjab-based journalist named Gagandeep Singh reported the fight on Twitter and shared visuals online. Taking to the social media platform, he tweeted, "CCTV Visauls from Jalandhar, where a fight broke out between the restaurant owner and an employee after the owner refused to pay the salary. The employee called his friends, and they assaulted the owner (sic)."

About the fight video from Punjab restaurant

In the video that has gone viral within minutes of surfacing on the internet, we can see a dramatic fight between the restaurant owner and four-five men over a salary dispute. The employee and his friends were caught on camera expressing their anger towards the owner by slapping and thrashing him after an initial verbal argument at the counter.

Visuals captured the owner screaming in pain as people hit him and left the premises messy. Not only was the man assaulted in rage but also the service desk was destroyed to pieces. The computer used for listing the order and billing was thrown down, followed by more ruckus and damage to the restaurant property.

It was learned that there was no police action taken so far in this regard. Further details awaited.