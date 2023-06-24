Mumbai News: Staffers & Customers At Bandra's Escobar Pub Get Into A Fight, Trade Punches, Kicks; Video Goes Viral |

Fun weekend night turned nightmarish for the revellers who were at Bandra's Escobar pub after seeing an unruly scene of the staff getting into a heated altercation with customers. It did not take long before it turned into a full-blown bar brawl. A video of the same has been going viral on internet.

Video Of Brawl Goes Viral

The video shared on Twitter shows the bar staff and customers fighting with each other using brut force and rods as well. Two different clips of the fight unfolding have been merged before it was shared. The first half of the clip shows a fight raging inside the premises of the pub wherein the staffers can be seen using rods to beat up customers meanwhile another clip showed the fight extending to the passage area and the staffers pushing the customers inside a lift.

The fight then continues inside the lift with a visibly angered staff member thrashing one of the customers whose clothes were torn during the fight as he continually provokes the former.

Cause of the fight

The cause behind the gruesome spat between the pub management and the customers is yet to be ascertained. However, this is not the only such incident.

Similar incident reported earlier this week

Recently, a similar incident was reported from The Orange Mint eatery and hookah parlour wherein the staff were seen mercilessly beating up a group of youths. The incident happened at the Vikhroli outlet of the eatery. In that case, as well, the reason behind the brutal thrashing of customers was unknown.