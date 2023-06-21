93400 Mumbai News: Staff Of Vikhroli Restaurant Thrash Customers, City Police Responds; Video Viral | Screengrab/ Twitter

The Orange Mint chain of restaurants/hookah parlour is in news yet again and not for good reasons. This time, it's for thrashing its customers which was filmed. The recent incident happened at the Vikhroli branch of the eatery. A video of the staffers battering some people was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by name of Fahad Tambe.

The Twitter user wrote, "Orange mint hookah parlour Vikhroli (w) parksite near Kaislash Complex under Parksite Police station judiciary. [Look] how staff is beating the costumer badly pls help."

Viral Video

An undated video shows the altercation between staff of The Orange Mint eastery and some people who appeared to have dined at the restaurant. The staff was seen throwing hands and kicks at the group of seemingly young lads enough to dishelve them. Multiple people then landed blows on a person seen in a blue shirt even as his friends try to intervene.

It is unclear as to what caused the altercation between the staff and the customers.

Mumbai Police Responds

Tambe had also tagged Mumbai Police's official handle while posting the video.

The police responding to his plea said that they have shared his concern with the jurisdictional station's senior officials and that they will take appropriate action.