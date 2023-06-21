 Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Gets Jail Under POCSO For Sexual Assault On Child
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Gets Jail Under POCSO For Sexual Assault On Child

Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Gets Jail Under POCSO For Sexual Assault On Child

Special POCSO Judge SC Jadhav also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on the man along with Rigorous Imprisonment of 5 years in jail.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
article-image

A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Tuesday sentenced a 73-year-old man, who used to work as a security guard, to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old child at a public garden where she had gone to play along with her brother and a friend. 

The incident took place Aug 2020. The child, who was then in Class 1, had gone in the noon on that day to the nearby public garden along with her 10-year-old brother and their neighborhood friend. Prosecutor Veena Shelar said it had started raining and she took shelter in a shed in the garden where the man was also taking shelter. The man Sikandar Khan had forcibly taken the child on his lap and then touched her inappropriately on her private parts. 

The Shameful Act

Her brother noticed the act and tried to rescue her, but the man would not let go. Then the friend too joined him and both children tugged her free from the man’s grip. Her brother carried her home and narrated the incident to their mother. The child too narrated her ordeal. The mother then rushed along with a woman neighbour to the garden where the friend was waiting. The man was at the time trying to escape and the children pointed him out to the women, who chased and caught hold of him. Special POCSO Judge SC Jadhav also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on the man. 

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: 31-yr-old Absonding POCSO Offender Arrested After 4 Years
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali College, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali College, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: Just 32k Legal Hawkers But Over 1L Availed Loan Scheme

Mumbai News: Just 32k Legal Hawkers But Over 1L Availed Loan Scheme

Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Gets Jail Under POCSO For Sexual Assault On Child

Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Gets Jail Under POCSO For Sexual Assault On Child

Supriya Sule: When Shinde Was MVA Minister, He Didn't Remember Morality

Supriya Sule: When Shinde Was MVA Minister, He Didn't Remember Morality

Senior Citizens Care: Bombay HC Seeks Details of State Council And Monitoring Panels

Senior Citizens Care: Bombay HC Seeks Details of State Council And Monitoring Panels