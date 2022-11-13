e-Paper Get App
On camera: Rajasthan man falls during dance on wedding stage, dies

In an yet another case of sudden death on stage, a man died after collapsing during his dance moves from a wedding in Rajasthan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
On camera: Rajasthan man falls during dance on wedding stage, dies | Twitter
Rajasthan: A shocking incident from Pali district of Rajasthan recorded an enthusiastically dancing man suddenly falling off from his performance, and later passing away. The deceased has been identified as Salim Bhai Ranawas, a resident of Guda Ramsingh village of the state.

According to reports, the event occurred on Friday night when the man was at his sister-in-law's wedding reception. When people saw him collapse and go unresponsive, he was rushed to a nearest hospital where on examination he was declared dead.

The unfortunate incident caught on camera has stunned netizens about the sudden death.

This isn't the first instance of people falling down during lively performances and then suffering heart attack-based deaths. Several incidents from the past, during garba dance rituals to ramleela performances and other have hinted that similar cases of the shocking demise.

