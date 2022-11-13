On camera: Rajasthan man falls during dance on wedding stage, dies | Twitter

Rajasthan: A shocking incident from Pali district of Rajasthan recorded an enthusiastically dancing man suddenly falling off from his performance, and later passing away. The deceased has been identified as Salim Bhai Ranawas, a resident of Guda Ramsingh village of the state.

According to reports, the event occurred on Friday night when the man was at his sister-in-law's wedding reception. When people saw him collapse and go unresponsive, he was rushed to a nearest hospital where on examination he was declared dead.

The unfortunate incident caught on camera has stunned netizens about the sudden death.

राजस्थान के पाली में साली की शादी में स्टेज पर डांस करते-करते जीजा की मौत हो गई। जिस घर में शादी की खुशियां मनाई जा रही थीं, वहां मातम पसर गया। मामला महात्मा गांधी कॉलोनी का शुक्रवार रात का है। मृतक 42 साल के अब्दुल सलीम पठान सरकारी स्कूल में PTI (फिजिकल ट्रेनिंग इंस्ट्रक्टर) थे। pic.twitter.com/cDPwzutVM5 — Prasoon Shukla 🇮🇳प्रसून शुक्ला🇮🇳राष्ट्र प्रथम (@prasoon001shukl) November 13, 2022

This isn't the first instance of people falling down during lively performances and then suffering heart attack-based deaths. Several incidents from the past, during garba dance rituals to ramleela performances and other have hinted that similar cases of the shocking demise.