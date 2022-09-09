On camera: Punjab man arrives in blue 'Mercedes', picks subsidized food eligible for 'Below Poverty Line' ration card holders

Man loads subsidies into 'Mercedes' | Twitter

A video doing rounds on social media shows a man arriving at a government ration shop in Punjab's Hoshiarpur in a Mercedes. He was caught on camera loading subsidized food items into his luxury vehicle.

The facility which is created by the government for poor people who cannot afford to purchase grocery and essentials from usual marketplace or shopping marts, was reportedly seen being misused by the Punjab man. NDTV reported quoting officials that the man held Below Poverty Line (BPL) category card which made him eligible to receive the food items from the store.

Watch:

#Punjab person arrived in a Mercedes to buy free wheat under the Ata Dal scheme by Punjab Government. A video of #Hoshiarpur Naloyan Chowk is going viral pic.twitter.com/9WHYN6IOaq — Parmeet Singh Bidowali (@ParmeetBidowali) September 6, 2022

After the video irked internet, Ramesh Saini, the man who drove Mercedes, claimed the vehicle being his relative's. "They don't live in India, and park the car at our place. It's a diesel car, so we just start it in a few days and take a few rounds," he was quoted as a saying in reports.

"I have a small videography business, my children also study in government school. I don't have enough money to send them to a private school," Mr Saini added. Meanwhile, Punjab's Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Lal Chand Kataruchak informed that process for verification of genuine beneficiaries is underway.