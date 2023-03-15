Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 girl dragged by minor in broad daylight in Chandauli; police detains boy | Representative pic

In a viral video emerging from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, a schoolgirl was dragged by a minor boy in a narrow lane in broad daylight. The incident reportedly occurred in the bounds of Mughalsarai police station in Chandauli's Rastogi gali. The Chandauli police have taken cognisance in the matter after the video of this incident went viral on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, two schoolgirls can be seen walking down a narrow lane dressed in blue uniforms. Just as they cross a lane, a boy comes in their way and drags one of the girls in the lane. The girl resists and shouts but the boy does not listen to her. She can be heard saying, "Zabardasti kaahe kar rhe ho (why are you dragging me forcefully)"

Although it seems that the girl knows the boy, but it is also visible that she clearly doesn't like being treated the way he is treating her. She is heard calling him crazy. None of the onlookers come to the rescue of the girl. Her friend follows them into the lane but they disappear in as the camera follows them.

Chandauli police takes cognisance in matter

The Chandauli police has issued a statement after the incident went viral on social media. The PDDU of Chandauli police said that they have taken into custody the minor boy who is a class 12 student. The girl being dragged is a class 7 student.

