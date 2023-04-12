 ON CAMERA: 13-ft-long King Cobra rescued by snake catcher in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralON CAMERA: 13-ft-long King Cobra rescued by snake catcher in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

ON CAMERA: 13-ft-long King Cobra rescued by snake catcher in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

A video showing two people carefully holding the reptile on the streets of Andhra Pradesh has surfaced online

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: 13-ft-long King Cobra rescued by snake catcher in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam | Twitter

A King Cobra was spotted and rescued from a village in Andhra Pradesh and reportedly released later in the forest. The Kanchili area of the Telugu-speaking state, near Sompet, Srikakulam, was struck in fear after witnessing a 13-foot-long cobra in the vicinity.

The concerning issue and resultant fear were brought to control by a snake catcher named Balaraju who reached the spot at the earliest after receiving the information. According to local media reports, some labourers who were going to farm work came across the reptile and alerted Balaraju for help.

A video showing two people carefully holding the reptile on the streets of Andhra Pradesh has surfaced online. It was tweeted by a journalist named Ashish, who wrote, "The King of Eastern Ghat...Despite being the longest venomous snake in the world, the king cobra is timid by nature and prefers to escape if it encounters human beings. The reptile is placed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act."

WATCH VIDEO

Three king cobras were recently seen in the Devarapalli village of the Anakapalli district when some local youths went that way, reported Telugu Samayam, while adding that the same was brought to the notice of the forest officials for necessary action. 

Read Also
Viral photo: Fake or real? Twitter calls 'Green snake' image shared by forest officer as computer...
article-image
Read Also
Watch: Man rescues a cobra hidden in scooter with 'bare hands'; nail-biting video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: 13-ft-long King Cobra rescued by snake catcher in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

ON CAMERA: 13-ft-long King Cobra rescued by snake catcher in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

Heatwave: People chill with memes on Twitter

Heatwave: People chill with memes on Twitter

Viral Video: Puppy sees broody hen protecting eggs in a nest, check what the doggo does next

Viral Video: Puppy sees broody hen protecting eggs in a nest, check what the doggo does next

'She is 19 and engaged' trends on Twitter; here's why netizens are revealing their 'single'...

'She is 19 and engaged' trends on Twitter; here's why netizens are revealing their 'single'...

Subway employee from Raipur goes viral for THIS inspiring reason

Subway employee from Raipur goes viral for THIS inspiring reason