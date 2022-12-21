e-Paper Get App
Netizens expressed their disbelief on spotting the viral photo of a Green Pit viper and they termed it to be unreal and edited. However, the shots which were shared by a forest officer are true to the rich colour of the snake that is leaving Twitter users stunned

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 09:40 AM IST
Viral photo: Fake or real? Twitter calls 'Green snake' image shared by forest officer as computer graphics | Twitter
Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer who is well-known for sharing eye-grabbing wildlife visuals, tweeted yet another intriguing picture to interest netizens. This time, not only did Twitter users engage with the image with likes and retweets but they also took to hilariously reply in the comments section. Most were stunned to see how a green-coloured snake looks.

Netizens expressed their disbelief over the viral photo of a Green Pit viper and they termed it to be unreal and edited. However, the shots which were shared by a forest officer are true to the rich colour of the snake.

"I was just observing the mushrooms. Suddenly found this beauty. They look so unreal and colourful. Can stay for hours like this. During a long field walk. Called as Green Pit viper," he tweeted while sharing the images from the forest.

