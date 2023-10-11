 Old Monk Chicken Recipe Shocks Netizens, Leaves Them With Mixed Reactions (WATCH VIDEO)
A video of a food blogger from Goa adding rum to a hot pan filled with marinated chicken pieces gives you a glimpse into the next-level dish.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
You might love to enjoy lip-smacking chicken dishes with a peg of alcohol. But how about adding some rum to the dish during its preparation? One might call it weird, while others might wonder whether it would taste yummy and unique. A video of a food blogger from Goa adding rum to a hot pan filled with marinated chicken pieces gives you a glimpse into the next-level dish. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral

Even if the video was posted on Instagram back in July, the recipe reel continues to woo netizens. People can't get over the weird food preparation as some suggested of watching it in a loop. To date, the clip has gathered more than six lakh likes and gone viral.

Netizens react

The internet was shocked to know such a dish exists or can even be imagined. While some looked out for a dislike button to rate the quirky chicken recipe, others found it interesting. "Looks yummy," read a comment while asking out for restaurant suggestions to try Old Monk Chicken. "Hidden talent ko hidden hi rakhe," said another while hilariously disapproving the recipe.

