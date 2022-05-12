Oh, cat! US animal, wrongly fined for trespassing neighbourhood, wins 3-year court battle

Are you the one who takes your pet for a walk? Ever happened that it jumped into your neighbour's place? Though at times, the incident wouldn't have created any fuss and probably attracted love from the people next door, a cat was sued in the US via legal means over trespassing.

It took as long as three years to conclude the cat case and reach for the actual judgment that pet Miska had not trespassed or caused any issues in the neighbourhood.

According to Newsweek, the case against Anna Danieli's cat dates back to 2019 when neighbours in her Washington locality claimed that Miska was freely roaming and harassing animals. Miska was also once taken from Ms Danieli by animal control and forced to spend time in "kitty jail", reported local news station Fox 11.

