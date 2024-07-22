 Odisha: 12-Ft-Long Python Enters Villa, Swallows Goat In Berhampur; Rescued By Forest Officials, Watch Shocking Video
IFS officer Susanta Nanda informed X users about the case and described the reptile as a 12-feet-long one which had entered into villa in Berhampur.

Updated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
12-Ft-Long Python In Odisha's Berhampur |

A huge python was rescued by forest officials in Odisha and visuals from were shared online. IFS officer Susanta Nanda informed X users about the case and described the reptile as a 12-feet-long one which had entered into villa in Berhampur. He noted that the python had also swallowed a goat and stuffed itself with the prey.

Python released back into forest

One of the two videos shared online showed the reptile, which had entered into a villa, being rescued safely. Nanda said sharing the footage that the snake was rescued by forest officials who released it into the forests of Khallikote Range.

The video opened by showing two persons carrying the python by gently covering it in a cloth, as they rescued it from the residential space and released it later into the forest. The X post had another video that captured the snake crawling between the bushes with a heavy stomach.

Rescue work appreciated

Nanda, who actively shares wildlife-based updates on social media, uploaded this case alongside an appreciation to the forest officials who rescued the huge python from a villa.

In his X post, he wrote, "A huge python of more than 12 feet was rescued from the villa after it had swallowed a goat and was safely released in Forests of Khalikote Range, Berhampur Division. Sincere appreciation for the team Berhampur."

The post surfaced online on July 22. It has already caught the attention of users and gone viral on the platform. It has reached and been viewed by thousands of people online.

