Karnataka Viral Video: 12-Ft-Long King Cobra Sighted Hanging On Bush Inside Residential Compound, Rescued & Released In Agumbe Forest

Field Director at Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS) Ajay Giri shared a video from a recent rescue online and mentioned that it was about a 12-ft-long king cobra which ran into the residential area in Karnataka earlier this month. He pointed out that the forest officials received a call from a house owner in Agumbe regarding the huge tangling itself and resting on a bush outside their residence. Following this, the snake was rescued and released in the forest zone, away from human habitation.

Ajay described the snake to be a huge king cobra which was initially sighted crossing a main road in the area and then taking refuge on a bush inside a compound of a house. He shared visuals from the spot and showed the scary reptile moving between the leaves and branches.

He believed that the king cobra was disturbed by spectators while it crawled through the road.

The video opened by showing the thick body of the reptile hanging from a bush and pulling out its face into the air. It looked scary and sauve at the same time. Soon, the visuals captured how the forest team rescued the snake and released it into the forest.

In the video, Ajay was seen drawing the attention of the snake towards him and carefully pulling it out from the bush. and his team gentled bagged the reptile and released it into the forest.

"After the inspection we decided to bag the snake. The snake was gently bagged. We conducted onsite awareness program for locals, distributed informative materials. Later the snake was released in to the wild in the presence of locals and in-charge forest department officials," the sarp mitra said while sharing the post online.