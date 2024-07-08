Disturbing Video! Woman Killed By 30-Ft Huge Python As She Steps Out For Medicines; Husband Cuts Snake Open To Pull Out Beloved's Body In Indonesia's Luwu

In a chilling incident from Indonesia's Luwu, a husband who went searching for his missing wife was left distressed to find the woman's body inside a huge python's stomach. The man discovered a 30-foot-long python with a distended belly while looking out into the forest for his beloved wife.

It was learned that his wife had left home to get some medicines for their ailing child, but never returned. When the husband went into the forest to look for his wife and bring her back home, he only discovered that she had been swallowed by a python. Soon, he informed forest officials about the snake and its condition and cut it open. Visuals from the disturbing incident have surfaced online.

BBC News shared a video of the Luwu man walking into the forest and tearing the python open to pull out the deceased wife's mortal remains. The footage showed him and some of his associates ripping off the snake's belly to take out the woman's body.

Attacked and killed by snake

The dead woman was identified as Siriati, 30, a mother of five children. The tragic incident reportedly took place on July 2. Her husband was identified as Adiansya, 30.

Sirati was reportedly attacked by the python when she stepped alone into the forest to visit her relative and bring home some medicines. The chilling visuals surfaced online showed the woman's legs sticking out the huge snake's mouth.

The Village Secretary of Siteba in Indonesia was quoted in reports as saying, "She was visiting her brother and had to go through the forest first. Her brother waited for a long time, but the victim didn't come. That's why her brother called the victim's husband." Her youngest son was said to be three years old. Noting details from the site, police officials told the media that “The condition of the body was intact, but perhaps the bones had been crushed."