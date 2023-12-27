Not Delhi Or Kerala, Uber India Reveals Which City Recorded Most Late-Nights Trips In 2023

In case you enjoyed 2023 with night-outs with friends and late shifts at the office making yourself an owl personality rather than an early bird, you'll be interested in knowing which city in India most ferried people after the street lights were turned on. Any guesses? It seemed like Mumbai had a great nightlife which made people go home after the sun bid adieu. Uber India highlighted in their recent report that the "City that never sleeps" recorded the most late-night trips booked this year.

Mumbai scores high

Uber, the freight transport service, released its annual report earlier this December and noted how customers travelled this year using their cabs. The company revealed that Delhi-NCR witnessed the highest number of rides in 2023, however, Mumbai made the most during late night. The report suggested that the maximum city scored the highest and beat the national capital when it came to the trips booked during the night hours.

Intercity travel

Meanwhile, Uber also mentioned that Mumbaikars quite frequently visited the nearby hill station Lonavala using the app's Intercity service. Noting so, they dubbed the location to have become Mumbai's "favourite weekend getaway." The other intercity routes opted by people in 2023 from Mumbai were Pune and Nashik.