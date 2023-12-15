67 Orders By Jaipur Man In 1 Day & 2.5 Biryanis Requested Every Second; Swiggy Reveals Interesting Order Details From 2023

Swiggy Reveals Interesting Order Details From 2023 |

As 2023 is about to end in the next few days, the food delivery app Swiggy revealed what people in India were munching on throughout the year. They revealed the data reflecting on how foodies couldn't control their sweet tooth and food cravings, especially for biryanis. Along with many other interesting order details, Swiggy put forth the "How India Swiggy’d 2023" reports on Thursday. Can't wait any more? Let's take a look at how customers showered love this year by treating themselves with mouth-watering delicacies and how efficient delivery partners facilitated the service.

Giving a quick recap of 2023, Swiggy said hilariously that more than 6,000 people either typed "Swiggy" and "Order" on the search menu instead of asking the app for the unique dishes available there. They stated that as many as 6,64,46,312 unique dishes were on the menu for customers, however, most people waved at some of the dishes such as pizzas, masala dosa, and gulab jamun.

i don't like sweets but gulab jamun https://t.co/0e0uaEks9R — hs_tk⁷ꪜᵍᵒˡᵈᵉⁿ🫧 (@jjkveautiful) December 13, 2023

"Gulab Jamuns outshined the usual suspect Roshogollas with over 7.7 million orders during Durga Pujo. Alongside garba, Masala Dosa was the top favourite in veg orders for all nine days of Navaratri," read the Swiggy report.

The award for the biggest order goes to...

Swiggy remembered the popular Bollywood dialogue "Chote chote sheheron mein, aise bade bade orders hote rehete hai" and called out the biggest foodies of the year. "A user from Mumbai, who placed food orders worth ₹ 42.3 lakh," they said while wondering the CTC of the person. "With 207 pizzas ordered in a single day, it was no small pizza party at a household in Bhubaneswar," they further while throwing light at another foodie. The report also noted that the biggest party host came from Jhansi by placing an order with 269 items.

Mentioning Swiggy Dineout, it was noted that a person from Ahmedabad enjoyed dining out 300 times this year, exploring delightful dishes across 20 different restaurants. When it came to bills, a person from Delhi made a high score of ₹3,00,149 in a single dining.

Ok, with the worst "toppings" out of the way, whats the BEST pizza topping? pic.twitter.com/CaVX666hwO — Peppic (@Peppic_) December 14, 2023

Love for biryanis

What did people order the most in 2023? It seemed like biryani was the top achiever as India reported ordering 2.5 biryanis every second. "For every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one veg biryani ordered." It was learned that Swiggy was clocking over 250 biryani orders per minute during the nail-biting World Cup match between India and Pakistan this year. Of that many orders, a family in Chandigarh expressed their immense love for the dish and called home about 70 plates of biryanis.

✨ Lip smacking biryani made by yours truly ✨ pic.twitter.com/oi4BZyCiKr — S 🦄✨ (@rabdi_jalebi19) December 13, 2023

Deliver in nearly one minute

Meanwhile, looking into the platform's grocery space, Swiggy Instamart saw one of the noteworthy deliveries in Delhi. While it is claimed that Maggi noodles take just two minutes to its preparation, the delivery executive took only 65 seconds to provide the customer with a packet of instant noodles. Just wow, isn't it? In another interesting case, a Jaipur man was reported as placing 67 orders on the app in one single day.

The report acknowledged a few delivery partners for their stunning services, namely Chennai-based Venkatasen for a whopping 10,360 deliveries in 2023; Kochi-based Santhini for delivering 6253 orders, followed by Ramjeet Singh from Gurgaon and Pardeep Kaur from Ludhiana delivering 9925 and 4664 smiles in a year.