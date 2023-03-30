Not Biryani, Hyderabad man ordered 8,428 plates of THIS item in last 12 months | FPJ/Swarna Srikanth

A man from Hyderabad has stunned netizens after a Swiggy report suggested what he ordered in large quantities. Just for fun, if we might ask, what would you love to have when in Hyderabad? The answer here isn't biryani, as you supposedly screamed, but something purely VEG. Yes, but not pulav which is its closest vegetarian alternative.

World Idli Day is being observed on March 30, and on this a report released by the online food delivery app brought to notice that a man from Hyderabad had ordered more than eight thousand plates of idlis within a year.

If foodies are wondering how and why, there's no clear information to soothe the curiosity. Even if the man ordered around 10 idlis each day for the last 365 days the count doesn't exceed four thousand. However, the report suggested that he ordered as many as 8,428 plates of the south Indian food item in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, it was also noted that idlis worth ₹ 6 Lakhs were ordered and delivered in a year wherein the maximum number of idlis were ordered by a single Swiggy user that also took into account orders placed for friends and family, both while travelling across cities like Bangalore and Chennai.

Interestingly, the report also said that idlis are the second most ordered breakfast item on Swiggy, after masala dosa.