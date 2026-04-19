'Not Always UP & Haryana': Uttarakhand Car's Wrong Side Driving Causes Heavy Traffic; Sparks Debate On 'Civic Sense'

A viral video from Uttarakhand is reigniting the long-running social media debate around road discipline and civic responsibility in India’s tourist destinations. While tourists are often blamed for traffic chaos in hill states, the latest clip has shifted attention toward locals and everyday driving behaviour.

Viral video shows man confronting wrong-side driver

The video, shared on Instagram by user @theangryindian.i, captures a car parked and driving on the wrong side of the road, blocking vehicles moving in the correct lane. As traffic builds up, a passerby steps in and confronts the driver, asking him to reverse and return to the proper side to clear the obstruction.

In the clip, the man can be heard firmly telling the driver, “Peeche lo yaar gaadi?”, urging him to move back so oncoming vehicles can pass safely.

The car’s registration plate begins with “UK,” indicating it belongs to Uttarakhand. The footage is believed to have been recorded on a busy hill route, where narrow roads already make traffic management difficult.

Social media caption adds fuel to debate

Text displayed on the video reads, “The kind of moral policing I support. Not always DL, HR, UP cars, locals are no different.”

The post’s caption also referenced increased traffic following the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, suggesting that improved connectivity is bringing heavier weekend rushes to the region.

With better highways reducing travel time to popular hill stations, authorities have already warned about rising congestion, rash driving, and parking violations during peak tourist seasons.

Netizens question stereotypes around ‘outsider’ drivers

The video quickly gained traction online, with users highlighting how blame is often directed at vehicles from neighbouring states like Delhi, Haryana, or Uttar Pradesh whenever traffic problems arise in hill areas.

Several commenters pointed out that irresponsible driving is not limited to tourists alone. One user wrote, “So where are those people who blame UP/DL vehicles? Here, it’s a UK car standing in the wrong lane.”

Another added, “They only target vehicles from outside states… but everyone behaves the same way, which is wrong. If people stick to their own lanes, there wouldn’t be traffic at all.”

Others praised the man for calmly intervening instead of escalating the situation, calling it an example of constructive public accountability.

Hill destinations across Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have witnessed record tourist inflow in recent years. Improved road infrastructure, social media travel trends, and weekend tourism culture have contributed to heavier vehicle movement on narrow mountain roads.

While reactions remain mixed, many viewers agreed on one point, responsible driving and patience matter more than number plates or state identities. As one commenter noted, “At least people should have enough understanding and patience to realise that vehicles are coming from the other lane as well.”