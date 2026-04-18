'Feels Like Betrayal': Bengaluru Woman Buys AC For Home Amid Soaring Temperatures; Netizens Say, 'True Bangaloreans Wait For Rains'

Bengaluru, once celebrated for its cool breeze and mild climate, is witnessing an uncomfortable shift in weather patterns. As temperatures continue to climb across the city, residents are increasingly sharing their shock online, and one viral video has now become the face of that conversation.

Bengaluru’s famous weather no longer feels the same

For decades, Bengaluru earned its reputation as India’s “air-conditioned city,” where fans were often enough even during peak summer. However, recurring heatwave-like conditions over recent years have changed that reality.

Higher daytime temperatures, warmer nights, and reduced rainfall have left many longtime residents surprised. Social media platforms are currently filled with posts from people adjusting to a version of Bengaluru summers they never expected.

Viral video shows woman installing AC at home

Amid the ongoing heatwave discussions, an Instagram video posted by user @bhargavi_jha quickly went viral. The clip captures technicians installing an air conditioner inside her home, a moment she presented humorously but honestly.

Text displayed over the video read: “Dear Bangalore, I tolerated the traffic for your weather. This feels like a betrayal!”

Her caption, “Nazar is real,” added a playful tone, but the internet had plenty to say.

The video attracted massive engagement, with thousands reacting to what many called a “symbolic moment”, Bengaluru residents finally giving in to air conditioning.

Internet reacts: ‘Buying an AC feels illegal’

While some users empathised with her struggle, many responses were tongue-in-cheek. Several commenters joked that “true Bangaloreans” traditionally avoid air conditioners and simply wait for monsoon showers.

Others framed the moment as evidence of changing climate realities, pointing to global warming and rapid urbanisation as contributing factors.

The discussion quickly shifted from humour to concern, with users debating whether Bengaluru’s changing weather is temporary or part of a larger environmental transformation.

A large section of commenters highlighted the city’s shrinking green spaces. Bengaluru, once known for extensive tree cover and interconnected lakes, has experienced rapid expansion driven by population growth and infrastructure demand.

Residents argued that increasing concrete construction, disappearing water bodies, and reduced tree cover have intensified the urban heat effect. Areas still rich in greenery, such as older neighbourhoods with mature trees, reportedly remain cooler compared to newly developed zones dominated by high-rise buildings.