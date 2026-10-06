Norway Mayor Goes Desi In Gujarat, Drives Auto-Rickshaw During Visit | Video | Chintan Matiya's Instagram

A Norwegian mayor’s humble interaction with a local man in Gujarat has won hearts online after he was spotted casually driving an auto-rickshaw while exploring the state.

Jo Inge Hesjevik, the current mayor of Porsanger Municipality in Norway’s Finnmark county, was seen travelling by a local in Limri, Gujarat. The unusual sight caught the attention of an engineer, who happened to encounter the Norwegian politician during his visit.

The engineer, who appeared pleasantly surprised by the encounter, said he looked up Hesjevik’s profile on Google and discovered that he was a politician from Norway. He was particularly impressed by the mayor’s willingness to experience everyday Indian life and travel around in a tuk-tuk.

“He is the mayor of Porsanger. I found his profile on Google. He is a politician from Norway. He is so down-to-earth. In India, he is roaming around with a tuk-tuk. He is roaming around with a tuk-tuk. I met these two. He is Limri from Gujarat,” the engineer is heard saying in the video.

The engineer then moved closer to the auto-rickshaw to give viewers a better look at the vehicle being used by the Norwegian mayor..

The candid moment has resonated with netizens, with many appreciating Hesjevik’s grounded demeanour and his enthusiasm for experiencing Indian culture beyond conventional tourist activities.