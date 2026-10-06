What Is The Red-Coloured Drink Rahul Gandhi Offered Priyanka To Drink At INDIA BLOC Protest Against CEC Site? |

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were caught in a light-hearted moment after being briefly detained during the INDIA bloc MPs’ march from Parliament to the Election Commission in Delhi.

The brother-sister duo was seen seated near Akashvani Bhavan after the detention, where they appeared to take a break and have lunch. Visuals of the two relaxing together have since surfaced on social media, with one particular moment drawing attention from netizens.

Rahul Offers Priyanka A Sip

In the viral video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen holding what appears to be an energy drink. While the brand label is not clearly visible in the footage, some social media users have claimed that the drink resembles popular energy drink Sting.

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Rahul is then seen offering the drink to Priyanka. She initially appears hesitant and refuses the offer. She can be seen smelling the drink before looking at her brother, seemingly unsure about trying it.

However, after Rahul appears to reassure her, Priyanka eventually takes a sip from the drink. The casual exchange between the siblings quickly became a talking point online, with several users sharing the clip and reacting to their interaction.

Lunch Break After INDIA Bloc Protest

The viral moment came after INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission as part of their protest. Rahul and Priyanka were among the opposition leaders who were briefly detained by authorities during the demonstration.

After being detained, the siblings were seen sitting together near Akashvani Bhavan. Reports and visuals circulating online suggested that food had been ordered from the popular Delhi eatery Khan Chacha, adding another informal touch to the otherwise politically charged day.

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The footage of Rahul and Priyanka sharing the drink has now attracted considerable attention on social media. While some users focused on identifying the beverage and speculated about whether it was indeed Sting, others appeared more interested in the sibling dynamic captured in the clip.

The moment offered a brief, informal glimpse of the Gandhi siblings away from the political proceedings, with their relaxed interaction and Rahul's attempt to convince Priyanka to try the drink becoming the highlight for many viewers.

As the video continues to circulate, the exact brand of the drink remains unclear from the available visuals, despite social media speculation.