'No Silencer, Too Loud': Miffed Mumbai Resident Confronts Bike Rider For Riding In Residential Area; Here's What Happened Next

'No Silencer, Too Loud': Angry Mumbai Resident Confronts Bike Rider For Riding In Residential Area; Here's What Happened Next |

A video of a Mumbai resident confronting a bike enthusiast over the loud noise of his motorcycle while riding through a residential neighbourhood has gone viral on social media. What makes the incident stand out is how both men handled the disagreement calmly, turning a tense moment into a conversation about civic responsibility and respecting people's peace.

Bike enthusiast and social media content creator Arya Bagde, who posts riding videos on Instagram under the handle @risewitharya, recently shared the incident, which was captured on his helmet camera.

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In the video, Arya is seen riding through a residential lane that he describes as peaceful and relatively free of traffic. While riding, he notices a man, apparently out for a walk with a woman, recording him. Curious about why he was being filmed, Arya takes a U-turn and approaches the man to ask him about it.

The man explains that the loud noise from Arya's motorcycle is disturbing residents in the neighbourhood. He tells the rider that such roads may seem ideal for riding, but the noise can be irritating for people living nearby.

Arya responds that he was unaware that his riding was causing a disturbance and explains that he often uses the lane because it is quieter and has less traffic. However, the resident points out that this is precisely the problem, as several riders may have the same idea, disrupting the peace of the locality.

During the conversation, the resident asks Arya whether he realises how loud his motorcycle sounds. Arya acknowledges, saying, "It is loud, too loud." The resident then asks whether the bike has a silencer, to which Arya replies that it does, but it has been modified.

After hearing the resident's concerns, Arya agrees not to ride through the area again and turns back. He also uses the opportunity to apologise to viewers if his riding has disturbed anyone in the past.

The video has drawn appreciation online, with viewers praising the resident for raising the issue directly and Arya for listening without escalating the argument. The exchange has also sparked a broader conversation about modified exhausts, noise pollution and the importance of being considerate towards residential communities.