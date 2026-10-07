Indore Bikers Pose As Delivery Boys, Throw Flammable Substance On Woman For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his friend, allegedly threw flammable substance on a woman for allegedly rejecting his marriage proposal in Indore. The young woman was sitting inside her friend’s when the accused targeted her. To hide their identities, the accused allegedly wore jackets of online delivery platforms and arrived on motorcycles, making the attack initially appear difficult to trace.

The incident took place on the night of October 3 outside a doctor’s clinic in Saket Nagar. Police initially suspected that the woman had been targeted in an acid attack and launched an investigation.

According to police, four youths arrived on two motorcycles while the woman was sitting in her friend’s car. Two had their faces covered. One of the riders was allegedly wearing a yellow jacket, while another was dressed in an orange-coloured jacket.

The youths allegedly threw a flammable substance at the woman before fleeing.

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Woman Had Stopped Talking Five Months Ago

During investigation, police found that prime accused Rajpal had known the woman for around three to four years. However, she had stopped communicating with him about five months ago.

Police said Rajpal wanted to marry her, but she was unwilling. Investigators alleged that he became angry over her refusal and planned to target her with acid with the help of his associates.

Police later established that the substance thrown during the incident was flammable.

Investigators examined CCTV footage from the spot and surrounding areas, which showed four youths travelling on two motorcycles.

Police gathered information about the suspects from their physical appearance and motorcycles. Technical analysis subsequently helped investigators identify a mobile number, and its location was used to trace the accused.

Police arrested Rajpal and his alleged accomplice Abhishek, alias Rajesh Ekkel, from the Gwaltoli area on Monday. A minor was also detained.

The motorcycles, clothes and other items allegedly used in the crime were seized. Police were questioning the accused and searching for others involved in the incident.