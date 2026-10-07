Dirty Kitchen, Rotten Potatoes Found As Indore Officials Shut Unlicensed Bakery | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food Safety Administration officials on Tuesday stopped food production at Aman Bakery in Nandbag Colony after finding serious hygiene violations and the unit operating without a valid food licence.

Senior Food Officer Manish Swami said inspectors found a dirty kitchen, rusted iron racks being used to store food and several items kept uncovered. Rotten potatoes found on the premises were destroyed on the spot.

Officials collected samples of baked samosas, cake and khari for testing and ordered the bakery to stop production until cleaning and corrective measures are completed.

The team also inspected Shri Namkeen on Garib Nawaz, Chhota Bangarda Road, and collected two namkeen samples.

Following complaints, officials inspected Dwarkadhish Bhojanalaya and collected six samples, including potato-badi curry, tur dal, rice, raita, roti and flour.

At Saras Grocery Store in Singapore Green View Premium Society, Manglia, four samples of ghee and Maggi noodles were collected.

A total of 15 food samples were collected and will be sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal. Further action will follow after test reports are received.