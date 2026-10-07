Junk Food Driving Tooth Decay Among Children, Experts Warn At Indore Dental Workshop | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Modern techniques in paediatric dental care and the growing challenges of treating children were discussed at the sixth annual joint workshop, ‘Pedomatix’, held at Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday.

Experts flagged rising junk food consumption among children as a major cause of tooth decay and stressed preventive dental care.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Indore branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) and the Department of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry, Government Dental College and Hospital.

It focused on contemporary techniques to make dental treatment safer and more comfortable for children.

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria attended as chief guest, while Indore Academy of Paediatrics president Dr Anuradha Jain was the special guest.

Experts, including Dr Praveen from London, root canal specialist Dr Anuj Bhardwaj and cleft lip and palate surgeon Dr Jaideep Singh Chauhan, shared clinical experiences with students and practising dentists.

Speakers highlighted the use of conscious sedation, popularly known as ‘happy gas’, to help anxious children undergo dental procedures safely and comfortably.

Emerging treatment methods and practical challenges in paediatric dentistry were also discussed.

IDA President Dr Aditya Mangal, Dr Sanjay Silawat and other senior doctors also addressed the workshop.