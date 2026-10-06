Indore Trader Dies After Two-Wheeler Crashes Into Metro Divider, Family Alleges Negligence | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A hair cosmetics trader died after his two-wheeler crashed into a metro project divider under Aerodrome police station limits late Sunday night. His family alleged negligence by metro construction authorities, claiming the divider was poorly marked and inadequately lit.

The deceased, Kamal Waghela, a resident of Mahavir Krishna Avenue, ran a hair cosmetics business. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Police said the accident occurred around midnight when Waghela was returning home after meeting friends. Shortly after parting from them near his residence, his two-wheeler hit the divider.

Passersby rushed him to MY Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family alleged that the absence of proper signboards and reflective markings led to the crash.

Police have begun an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the area

ITI student killed on Super Corridor

An ITI student was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit his two-wheeler on Super Corridor late Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Sunhere, a resident of Budh Nagar.

Family members said Kuldeep had left home in the evening to meet a friend. When he failed to return, his father called him around 11 pm. An ambulance operator answered the phone and informed the family that Kuldeep had met with an accident and was being taken to District Hospital.

Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Kuldeep had completed Class 12 and was pursuing a mechanical training course at an ITI.

The victim's family raised suspicion regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident and claimed that he was being stabbed. Police launched a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.