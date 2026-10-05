4 Duped Of Over ₹6 Lakh In Cyber Frauds In Indore, Loan Apps Use Morphed Photos For Extortion | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters duped four residents of over Rs 6 lakh in separate cases under Banganga police station limits through stock market investment fraud, remote phone hacking, loan app extortion and credit card phishing.

Stock Market Investment Fraud

Harshvardhan lost Rs 1,01,000 after fraudsters posing as representatives of a Mumbai trading firm promised multiplied stock market returns. Between June 22 and June 25, they accessed his Demat account and induced him to make seven One-Tap Payment Link transfers as advance profit fees.

Phone Hacked Through Malware

Mukesh lost Rs 51,449 on Oct 1 after his mobile screen suddenly turned black and froze. When a technician restarted the device, transaction alerts showed that hackers had accessed his PhonePe application and drained his bank account while the phone appeared switched off. Additional DCP Rajesh Kumar Dandotiya said fraudsters likely gained remote access through malware or spyware.

Loan App Extortion With Morphed Photos

A 27-year-old woman fell prey to an extortion ring linked to two loan applications, FLEXIBEE and CASHTOYOU. After borrowing Rs 16,760 in July, the applications harvested her contacts and gallery data. Scammers created edited, obscene photographs and sent them to her acquaintances while threatening wider circulation. Fearing humiliation, the woman and her mother made 71 UPI and QR code transfers totalling Rs 3,07,000 between July 23 and Aug 29 before approaching police.

Credit Card Phishing Fraud

Jitendra received a fraudulent call on Sept 26 from a scammer posing as a bank manager who offered to increase his credit card limit. After he clicked a link sent via WhatsApp, his handset froze. When it resumed functioning, he found unauthorised credit card transactions totalling Rs 1,47,000.