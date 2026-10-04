Indore VVM 2026-27 Registration Deadline Extended To October 15, Students Of Classes 6-11 Eligible | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School students across Indore received a direct boost as premier engineering institute Shri G. S. Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) shared an update extending Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) 2026-27 registrations to Oct 15, 2026.

The national talent search, organised by Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), NCERT and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), opens a clear pathway for local schoolchildren in Classes 6 to 11 to showcase their scientific talent.

SGSITS professors took the lead in mentoring Indore's schoolchildren through live interactive sessions. Rather than delivering routine lectures, faculty members challenged local students with "Science vs. Myth" debates, 60-second analytical problems and open Q&A sessions designed to spark curiosity, sharp reasoning and a passion for research.

The drive actively prioritises Indore’s government school students, particularly those in Classes 8 to 11.

To ensure money never stops a bright local student from competing, the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) stepped in to provide full fee sponsorship for eligible government school applicants across Indore district. School principals submitted signed candidate lists to process these waivers before the cutoff.

Indore parents, science teachers and school administrators can register students online at vvm.org.in. Enrolled students will take the online Level-1 exams in November 2026.

VVM 2026-27 key info

Eligibility: Classes 6 to 11 (Indore schools)

Last date: Oct 15, 2026

Exam dates: Mid-November 2026 (online MCQs)

Government school benefit: Full MPCST fee sponsorship

Apply online: vvm.org.in