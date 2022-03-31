Nitish Kumar's 'maha papi' remark triggers netizens, meme fest hits Twitter

Earlier this day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed liquor drinkers "Mahapapi". Over his comment in alcohol banned state, Twitterati took to meme fest.
Speaking at the Bihar legislative assembly, "Somebody went to drink alcohol and died after drinking poisonous liquor, alcohol is bad. Liquor ban should be implemented."
"Mahatma Gandhi has also said that it is bad to drink alcohol and he who does not listen to Bapu is a great sinner. Laws are made but no one follows them," he further stated.
Here's how netizens reacted:
