Niharika Nm, KGF star Yash collaborate over 'I AM VIOLENCE', viral video leaves netizens in laughter

Tried opening a sealed container without a bottle opener? That would have made you try various hacks such as a tooth bite, fixing it across your sofa, pulling it with your nails... A similar video of struggle has been uploaded by Niharika Nm on social media.

In her recent post, we can see Niharika trying to open a bottle lid with all means possible, later to even ask for another bottle having failed to unseal. After repeatedly tries, with came along 'I AM VIOLENCE' dialogue, KGF star Naveen Kumar Gowda aka Yash opens the lid just like a carrom strike.

The dialogue goes like, “Violence..Violence..Violence!. I don’t like it. I Avoid..But…Violence likes me!”, and this is followed in the film by an action scene. The dialogue has impressed netizens for Yash saying the word “Avoid” in style.

Recent video shared by Niharika, the only digital content creator to collaborate with the Kannada actor, shows the duo teaming up to push the heat ahead of the release of the film KGF 2. Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Since shared a few hours ago, the clip has gathered 970K views. Comments section was seen flooded with laughter and heart emojis. Take a look at a few reactions, right here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 02:17 PM IST