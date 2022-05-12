New York student sold her fertile eggs, did 3 jobs to pay off debt

New Yorker Kassandra Jones sold her frozen eggs for $50,000, so she could put the cash towards her $167,000 mountain of student debt. The 28-year-old told The New Post she underwent five rounds of egg donations in a last-ditch effort to pay off her loans. Despite working three jobs while earning her undergraduate degree - and living rent-free at her parent’s house — she was still $25,000 in the hole after four years.

It was brought to notice that Kassandra earned $8,000 with her initial go in California and raked in another $10,000 each time she donated her eggs at a NYU fertility centre in future.

Kassandra mentioned that as per the projected repayment structure of her loan, she was likely to pay $2,000 every month for the later 10 years. Was it enough to pay off her financial backlogs? No, all the amount didn't still sum up to prove sufficient to shut down her debt.“Hearing that number out loud every single time almost makes me catch my breath,” she added while talking to international media.

