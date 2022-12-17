Never-seen-before crocodile necklace made of 15,000 natural diamonds displayed at a jewellery show in Surat |

An exhibition of Gem and Jewellery has been organized at Sarsana Convention Center in Surat. In this ongoing exhibition, a jewellery company has designed a special necklace called crocodile necklace which is currently in high demand in Bollywood. The specialty of this necklace is that it features two crocodiles studded with 15000 real diamonds.

'The Gem and Jewellery Manufacturers Show' is organized at Surat which showcases the latest designs of jewellery. A parliament house made of gold, silver and diamonds has become the center of attraction, but apart from this, a different type of necklace in the design of a reptile that no one has thought of has also become the center of attraction .

See the picture of the unique necklace below:

Unique crocodile necklace made of 15,000 natural diamonds displayed at Gems and Jwellery Manufacturers Show in Surat#AIRPics: Lopa Darbar pic.twitter.com/gicKDFL4DW — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 16, 2022

The crocodile necklace is crafted with 15000 real diamonds in white and green colors, with two crocodiles. The price of this necklace is around Rs. 30 lakhs. Sameer Mehta, Managing Director of the company said that our crocodile necklace is a masterpiece in India. It has 8000 real diamonds and 7000 color stones and is made in 330 grams of gold. It took three months to design and two months for the production of the necklace.