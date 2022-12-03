Latest trend in 'oxidised jewellery' during this wedding season

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 03, 2022

From the ones who like wearing glam statement pieces to even the ones who like low key designs, there are oxidised jewellery pieces for one and all. Pair the oxidised necklace with your wedding outfits and even for evening parties

Shaya

Detailed with beaded chains and floral motifs in the subtle colours of white and greys, make this versatile silver earrings look great with your sangeet outfit for all the shaadi twirls

Ring with an upbeat design with detailed feather plumes in shades of blue, green, and turquoise could be paired with a matching necklace set to own your day during a wedding function

Coiled bracelet looks elegant on your delicate wrist when you pair it with sleeveless lehengas

Planning to tie your hair in a bun for wedding Barat? Try such hair accessories that will elevate your hair styling

Mang Tikka with a lehenga add an omph to the outfit and people won't be able to take their eyes off you- gorgeous woman

Want to wear an ethnic broad neck dress, opt for waterfall earrings like this

Earrings like this don't require any special occasion and can be matched with any outfit

A perfect choker to be paired with black or turquoise lehenga, sari or gown for a wedding event

