Latest trend in 'oxidised jewellery' during this wedding season

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 03, 2022
From the ones who like wearing glam statement pieces to even the ones who like low key designs, there are oxidised jewellery pieces for one and all. Pair the oxidised necklace with your wedding outfits and even for evening parties
Shaya
Detailed with beaded chains and floral motifs in the subtle colours of white and greys, make this versatile silver earrings look great with your sangeet outfit for all the shaadi twirls
Ring with an upbeat design with detailed feather plumes in shades of blue, green, and turquoise could be paired with a matching necklace set to own your day during a wedding function
Coiled bracelet looks elegant on your delicate wrist when you pair it with sleeveless lehengas
Planning to tie your hair in a bun for wedding Barat? Try such hair accessories that will elevate your hair styling
Mang Tikka with a lehenga add an omph to the outfit and people won't be able to take their eyes off you- gorgeous woman
Want to wear an ethnic broad neck dress, opt for waterfall earrings like this
Earrings like this don't require any special occasion and can be matched with any outfit
A perfect choker to be paired with black or turquoise lehenga, sari or gown for a wedding event
