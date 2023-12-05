 Netizens Welcome KRK-Sonu Nigam's 'Sun Zara' Song With Memes
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralNetizens Welcome KRK-Sonu Nigam's 'Sun Zara' Song With Memes

Netizens Welcome KRK-Sonu Nigam's 'Sun Zara' Song With Memes

People reacted to the release and hailed the acting and dancing performance of KRK along with praising the soulful voice of the singer. Some shared memes to express their feedback on the song.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Sun Zara Song Reactions | YouTube

On December 2, actor Kamaal R Khan was seen in the T-series song 'Sun Zara.' Sung by popular music artist Sonu Nigam, the beat which premiered on Saturday was penned by KRK himself. As the music video dropped on YouTube, fans and followers rushed to watch it. People reacted to the release and hailed the acting and dancing performance of KRK along with praising the soulful voice of the singer. Some shared memes to express their feedback on the song.

Check reactions below

While KRK fans praised the song, a few netizens refused to agree. They called it "Bakwaas (Nonsense)." Some carefully evaluated the clip and shared their honest feedback saying that the lyrics and singing were great, but the video was totally a flop show. Meanwhile, some reflected on established singer Sonu Nigam giving his voice to such songs that didn't interest people and said, "Sonu Nigam ka TIME waqai me kharab chal raha hai (Sonu Nigam is certainly going through difficult days)."

Check out the song yourself

"Let love guide you! Presenting the latest love anthem Sun Zara (Song)," T-Series wrote while releasing the music video on YouTube, earlier this month. The song is composed by DJ Sheizwood and penned by none other than KRK himself. The cast includes KRK, Vivek Mishraa, and Mahima Gupta.

Read Also
Memes Surface As Sam Altman Returns To OpenAI After Leaving Internet Confused Over His Job Shuffle
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Netizens Welcome KRK-Sonu Nigam's 'Sun Zara' Song With Memes

Netizens Welcome KRK-Sonu Nigam's 'Sun Zara' Song With Memes

WATCH: Female Biker Holds Suitcase In One Hand & Beer In Another While Riding Pillion On Bali Roads

WATCH: Female Biker Holds Suitcase In One Hand & Beer In Another While Riding Pillion On Bali Roads

TikTok Influencer Goes Viral For Her Unpopular Opinion On Christmas Tree

TikTok Influencer Goes Viral For Her Unpopular Opinion On Christmas Tree

Cyclone Michaung: Giant Crocodile Roams Next To Biker In Chennai; Chilling Video Goes Viral

Cyclone Michaung: Giant Crocodile Roams Next To Biker In Chennai; Chilling Video Goes Viral

Cyclone Michaung: Chennai Man Nearly Drowns After Floodwater Enters Car, Police Rush For Timely...

Cyclone Michaung: Chennai Man Nearly Drowns After Floodwater Enters Car, Police Rush For Timely...