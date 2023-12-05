Netizens Welcome KRK-Sonu Nigam's 'Sun Zara' Song With Memes

Sun Zara Song Reactions | YouTube

On December 2, actor Kamaal R Khan was seen in the T-series song 'Sun Zara.' Sung by popular music artist Sonu Nigam, the beat which premiered on Saturday was penned by KRK himself. As the music video dropped on YouTube, fans and followers rushed to watch it. People reacted to the release and hailed the acting and dancing performance of KRK along with praising the soulful voice of the singer. Some shared memes to express their feedback on the song.

Check reactions below

Gana Acha Banaya Hai Aur @kamaalrkhan Ki Acting 🔥🔥🔥🔥💯 https://t.co/51KfS1c5Ip — Srk (@Prabhosda3) December 2, 2023

we want this krk back — Divyansh Soni (@babumoshaiiii) December 2, 2023

While KRK fans praised the song, a few netizens refused to agree. They called it "Bakwaas (Nonsense)." Some carefully evaluated the clip and shared their honest feedback saying that the lyrics and singing were great, but the video was totally a flop show. Meanwhile, some reflected on established singer Sonu Nigam giving his voice to such songs that didn't interest people and said, "Sonu Nigam ka TIME waqai me kharab chal raha hai (Sonu Nigam is certainly going through difficult days)."

Kaun samjhaye usko keeda abhi tak phasa hi huwa hai acting ka, pic.twitter.com/DFtjEn5iUJ — niaz Mohammed (@LISTENTOME90S) December 2, 2023

Sonu Nigam ka TIME waqai me kharab chal raha hai . https://t.co/NZmFa2R3bU — Ent24x7 (@moviesent24x7) December 4, 2023

Check out the song yourself

"Let love guide you! Presenting the latest love anthem Sun Zara (Song)," T-Series wrote while releasing the music video on YouTube, earlier this month. The song is composed by DJ Sheizwood and penned by none other than KRK himself. The cast includes KRK, Vivek Mishraa, and Mahima Gupta.