Netizens slam BCCI for making Halal meat compulsory for Indian cricket team; raise questions on new diet plan

Fans have been celebrating the Indian Cricket team's victory unendingly on Twitter until BCCI fell pray to a rather serious controversy that began on several social media platforms on Monday. It all started when BCCI circulated their new order to adhere to a stringent food regimen for the Indian cricket team. Netizens were outraged when reports surfaced that the Indian players had been ordered to adhere to this rather restricted diet plan.

They will be forbidden to consume pig or beef in any manner. Some fans were irritated by the fact that the players are only permitted to eat 'halal' meat and nothing else.

For the unversed, there are two ways to slaughter an animal.

The 'Halal' method involves cutting the animal and allowing it to bleed out slowly, whereas the 'Jhatka' approach involves slaughtering the animal all at once.

In Hinduism and Sikhism, eating Halal meat is forbidden, but Muslims eat only Halal meat and abstain from eating any other type of meat.

According to Sports Tak, the team has been ordered not to consume pork and that "If anyone wants to have meat then it should be only in halal form, players can’t eat any other form of meat whatsoever."

The BCCI maintains that this is to keep players fit and healthy for upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) events and key series.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to express their outrage on the reports surfaced online where players had been ordered to adhere to this restricted diet plan, as they accused BCCI for promoting Halal meat.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:15 PM IST

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:15 PM IST