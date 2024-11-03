Netizens Share Hilarious Memes After Diwali Season Ends

Post-Diwali meme on firecracker seller income | Sagarcasm

Diwali is marked in many ways starting from the preparation of sweets and namkeen items at home to bursting firecrackers outside. While exchanging of sweet and snack boxes is a common ritual at Indian households during this festival, lighting a lamp and engaging some time with crackers follow.

Seeing that several people were buying and bursting crackers during this Diwali, X users suggested that those selling firecrackers would have received good income. They didn't comment in a usual way about firecracker sellers earning well during the festival season, instead they pushed memes and after memes along with a few hilarious messages on the scenario.

An X user named Sagar, who is known for sharing funny content on the social media platform, dropped a filmy meme online on November 1, which was one of the days of the Diwali celebration.

Check X post below

Firecracker sellers after a 2 day Diwali in 2024 pic.twitter.com/MnR5d6WOrP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 1, 2024

In his post, he wrote, "Firecracker sellers after a 2 day Diwali in 2024" and showed two people seated on a heap of currency notes.

Sagar posted an image of a shot from the web series Farzi showing Shahid Kappor and Bhuvan Arora happily seating on a pile of money. He posted to portray a similar scene with that of firecracker sellers in the market during Diwali.

Netizens react

This post went viral and attracted more memes and hilarious reactions online.

X users reacted to Sagar's post by sharing memes and memes that read "Paisa hi paisa hoga," suggesting firecracker sellers would have made good money during this festival period.

One of the classic memes from Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal film 'Phir Hera Pheri' was repeatedly shared by netizens. You guessed it right if you said it to be the "Paisa hi paisa hoga" meme.

There were many more memes that rocked on the internet as the Diwali season ended after days filled with the noise of firecrackers. Witnessing huge noise created due to the bursting of firecrackers and being aware of the fact that these celebratory products are costly enough, people reacted to the viral post and stated the sellers would have become rich by now.

"Literally met a seasonal patakha seller who billed a customer for ₹1400 and finally sold it all for ₹660. The markup is crazy," an X user commented. "This is business," said another.

While most people were discussing and reacting to how firecracker sellers would have been profited during the Diwali season, a few users also took note of sweet shops and their incomes. One of the replies to the meme post hilariously stated that those people who sold sweets during Diwali are "Ambanis (rich) right now".

So far, the X post shared by Sagar has gone viral attracting more than one lakh views on the platform.

While most people talked about how the firecracker sellers would have made it during the Diwali season and benefitted during the occasion, others addressed the increasing risk of pollution due to the excessive use of firecrackers. They mentioned that sooner, people would have to spend on air purifying devices. "Kucch saalon me air purifier wale v kamayenge (In few years, air purifier companies too will earn)", read a comment.