Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Tony Kakkar's upcoming song earns Twitterati's wrath as parallels drawn with old 'Kanta Laga'

After countless remakes that ruined beautiful songs for us, let's just all agree that remakes of most songs are just not good.

However, there was one remix that we all loved. If you are a millennial, then you might remember Shefali Jariwala's "Kaanta Laga" from your childhood. The song was a remix, but everyone loved it.

Recently, singer Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Tony Kakkar took to their respective Instagram handle to announce their upcoming party anthem 'Kanta Laga'. The trio unveiled the first look of the song on Sunday.

Many have drawn parallels and believe that this song is a remake of Shefali Jariwala's "Kaanta Laga". The thought has disappointed many netizens who criticised the move.

Sharing the poster, Pulkit Kochar wrote, "Who called it Kaanta Laga remake and not Delta variant."

Another Twitter user wrote with a crying emoji, "Are the Kakkars going to ruin Kanta Laga too? Whyyyy."

Here's how people are reacting to the news. Have a look.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 04:54 PM IST