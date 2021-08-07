'I am deeply pained and distressed': Yo Yo Honey Singh breaks silence on domestic violence allegations by wife

Singh said in the statement that he has been associated with the industry for over 15 years and has worked with artists and musicians across the country. "Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings," he said.

"I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon," wrote the popular recording artist.

Further, Singh said, "The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon'ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon'ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win."

"As always, I'm grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire me to work hard and make good music. Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh," said the singer.

Shalini Talwar, the wife of rapper and music composer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday.