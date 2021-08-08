Aparshakti Khurana, Tony Kakkar and others come out in support of Yo Yo Honey Singh amid domestic violence allegations

After rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh broke his silence over the domestic violence allegations levelled against him by his wife Shalini Talwar, actor Aparshakti Khurana, singers Tony Kakkar, Jubin Nautiyal and Sukhdeep Singh came out in support of him.

Singh, on Friday, issued an official statement over the alleged false and malicious allegations levied against the singer and his family.

Taking to Instagram, the singer-rapper in the statement wrote, "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious."

"I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature," he said.